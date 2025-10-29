Obama heads to NJ to campaign for Mikie Sherrill ahead of Election Day

article

The Brief Former President Barack Obama will travel to Newark, New Jersey this weekend to campaign alongside Rep. Mikie Sherrill and boost Democrats ahead of Election Day on Tuesday. The event, hosted by NJ Victory 2025, will take place on Saturday, November 1, from 2:30 to 8:30 p.m. The exact location will be announced closer to the date. Obama’s visit to Newark highlights how seriously Democrats are taking the final weekend before polls open.



With the race for governor entering its final stretch, former President Barack Obama will travel to Newark, New Jersey this weekend to campaign alongside Rep. Mikie Sherrill and boost Democrats ahead of Election Day on Tuesday.

What we know:

Obama will join Sherrill, who represents New Jersey’s 11th Congressional District and is now running for governor, along with other Democratic leaders at the "Get Out the Vote" rally. Organizers say the event aims to fire up supporters and encourage turnout for Democrats "up and down the ballot."

How to see Obama in NJ

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 03: Former U.S. President Barack Obama campaigns in support of Democratic Presidential nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris, at the Baird Center on November 03, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Harris and her Republican Expand

The rally is open to the public, but attendees must register in advance through Mobilize.

Accessibility accommodations are available by replying to the registration confirmation email.

The event, hosted by NJ Victory 2025, will take place on Saturday. The exact location has not been announced yet.

The backstory:

Obama’s visit to Newark highlights how seriously Democrats are taking the final weekend before polls open.

Sherrill is facing Republican Jack Ciattarelli, a former state Assembly member who has been endorsed by President Donald Trump.

Trump previously held a telephone town hall to support Ciattarelli during his GOP primary bid.

Featured article

Will Trump visit NJ?

So far, there are no in-person events with Trump currently planned in New Jersey or Virginia, but the president may participate in tele-town halls or other virtual events in the campaign’s final days, according to a person familiar with his schedule who spoke on condition of anonymity.

After his stop in New Jersey, Obama will travel to Virginia, where he is expected to campaign for Abigail Spanberger, the Democratic candidate for governor. New Jersey and Virginia are the only states holding gubernatorial elections this year, contests viewed as an early barometer of voter sentiment toward President Joe Biden and the direction of both parties ahead of the 2026 midterms.

In New Jersey, Sherrill is seeking to succeed term-limited Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy, who defeated Ciattarelli in a closer-than-expected race in 2021.

This year’s matchup, featuring high-profile appearances from Obama and potential involvement from Trump, could signal what’s to come in the political battles leading up to 2026.