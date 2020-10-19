Ballot drop box set on fire in California; arson investigation underway

The Los Angeles County Registrar’s office will be increasing how frequently ballots are picked up from drop boxes after a ballot box was set on fire in Baldwin Park, prompting an arson investigation.

Crews responded to the 4100 block of Baldwin Park Boulevard, outside the Baldwin Park Library, around 8:30 p.m. Sunday night and quickly put out the fire. There were a number of ballots inside the box.

County officials last picked up ballots from the drop box location on Saturday, Oct. 17 at 10:10 a.m., according to the county's registrar's office.

Arson investigators were on the scene and turned their evidence over to the Baldwin Park Police Department.

No arrests have been made and no suspect has been identified.

The registrar’s office immediately requested an investigation through local law enforcement and has reported the incident both to the FBI and the Attorney General for investigation and to obtain all available footage to determine the cause of the fire.

The registrar’s office is reviewing all material collected and will notify voters whose ballots may have been impacted. Additionally, the damaged drop box location has been closed, officials said.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda L. Solis said this arson case "calls into question the security of our elections" and "has all the signs of an attempt to disenfranchise voters."

"Tampering, or attempts to tamper, with our democracy will not be tolerated. Rest assured, LA County residents’ voices will be heard when they vote, including in this election," Solis added.

Voters can call the county registrar-recorder/county clerk if they submitted their ballot at the Baldwin Park Library Dropbox to verify their ballot was received and take any remedial measures.

The registrar’s office encourages those who utilized this drop box location after Oct. 17 to call 562-503-2445 or vbmdropoff@rrcc.lacounty.gov for assistance.