Balenciaga unveils $1,800 Lay's potato chip bag

Famed fashion house Balenciaga has created a new bag for the snack fan with expensive tastes.

The Lay's x Balenciaga Potato Chip Bag Clutch is rumored to cost $1,800, and doesn't even come with any potato chips.

According to Hypebeast, the accessory is part of an official collaboration with the chip brand, and comes in four different "flavors" - Original, Salt & Vinegar, Lime and Flamin’ Hot.

While the brand has played around with super-expensive, seemingly ordinary accessories before, like a $1,790 "trash bag," some on social media weren't convinced by its latest provocation.

"At this point I think Balenciaga is a social experiment," one commenter said on Instagram.

"The lowest depths of crass commercialism," another said.

That said, for some, a chip bag is still a chip bag.

"Can y’all actually fill it to the top with chips? Cause I’m tired," one hungry commenter wrote.