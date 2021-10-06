‘Baker's Dozen’: Tamera Mowry-Housley, Bill Yosses dish on sweet new series

Who has what it takes to be the next viral baking sensation? It’s the premise behind Hulu’s new fast-paced competition series "Baker’s Dozen."

Co-hosted by actress Tamera Mowry-Housley ("The Masked Singer," "Sister Sister") and former White House pastry chef Bill Yosses, the series features passionate amateur bakers going head-to-head with seasoned professionals.

"Maybe someone is a little more seasoned than you are in a particular field or career, but if your passion is there it doesn’t mean you can never get there," Mowry-Housley, 43, said.

Each episode begins with 13 contestants and finishes with one lucky winner of a cash prize and the coveted Golden Rolling Pin.

"They’re very inspiring stories," Yosses said of the season’s contestants.

Yosses, who is also a co-author of the book "Desserts For Dummies" said he hopes the show will get viewers into the kitchen.

"I would hope that people love to pick up a whisk and a spatula and bake at home," Yosses continued. "There are great examples of people who have been very successful in a short time."

The new series comes on the heels of Mowry-Housley’s recent debut on FOX’s "The Masked Singer."

Mowry-Housley, known for previously starring in the hit show "Sister Sister" with her twin sister Tia, was revealed as Seashell on season five.

"I haven’t sang on stage in over 20 years," she admitted during her exit interview with FOX. "The only time that I would usually sing is in the shower."

Now in the show’s sixth-season, Mowry-Housley said she still continues to watch the hit program.

"I’m watching the new season now. I love it," she said.

Premieres Oct. 7 on Hulu. Executive produced Sandy Varo Jarrell, Suzanne Rauscher, Justin Rae Barnes, Tara Seiner and Scott Mlodzinski for Bright Spot Content, an All3Media America company.

About the writer: Stephanie Weaver is a Los Angeles-based journalist. She is a host of the national streaming show, LiveNOW from FOX, and is a digital reporter for FOX TV. Find her on Facebook and Instagram at @StephWeaverTV.