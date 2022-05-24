Cause of death revealed for three Americans at Bahamas Sandals resort: report

Carbon monoxide poisoning was the cause of death for three Americans found dead at a Sandals resort in the Bahamas, according to a new report.

The Nassau Guardian reported that a pathologist was expected to release findings from an autopsy.

The Royal Bahamas Police Force said that the victims in one room were Michael Phillips, 68, and Robbie Phillips, 65. The couple was on a vacation from Tennessee.

The third victim is Vincent Paul Chiarella, 64, from Florida. His wife Donnis Chiarella, 65, survived and was airlifted to a Florida hospital for treatment.

A lab in Philadelphia was conducting a toxicological examination on samples provided by the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

After the deaths, Sandals Resorts said it was "actively working to support both the investigation as well as the guests’ families in every way possible."

The health minister said that all four had gone to a clinic at various times on Thursday evening complaining of nausea and vomiting. They were treated and left to go back to their villa.

Michael and Robbie Phillips co-owned a travel business called The Sand Lady from Royal Travel and are survived by their three children and six grandchildren.

"Our hearts are grieving and broken but full of hope. We know our mom and dad are experiencing fullness of joy in our heavenly Father’s presence," the family said in a statement to the media on Monday. "We already miss them terribly. Our parents left a legacy of faith in Jesus and generously loved their family and friends."