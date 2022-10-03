Bad Cinderella on Broadway in 2023

Andrew Lloyd Webber is bringing his new musical "Bad Cinderella" to Broadway next spring.

The Tony Award-winning composer stood outside the Imperial Theatre Monday to announce the show news and to introduce audiences to the leading lady who will star in it, Linedy Genao.

"It's difficult to put into words," Genao told FOX 5 News. "But I'm just overwhelmed with gratitude. I cannot believe that this is happening."



Genao has held parts on Broadway before, but this will mark the Dominican-American actress's first leading role.



"It's also an honor and privilege to be able to represent the Latin community as a princess, which is just beyond my wildest dreams."



Genao says in this version of the classic fairy tale, don't expect your typical Cinderella.



"Bad Cinderella is a rebel, and she's not going to change who she is for anyone, despite what society asks for and demands," Genao said. "She's living her truest, authentic life, and she's making noise. And she's making sure that everyone knows who she is."



The show was a critical success when it played on London's West End and was simply titled "Cinderella." But it was short lived. It's opening was repeatedly delayed by Covid. It eventually got the green light last year but abruptly closed in June after less than a one-year run.



Webber says the Broadway run will have added songs, and design elements will change.



Broadway previews will begin at the Imperial Theatre on February 17. That is just one day before another Webber hit, Phantom of the Opera, ends its history-making run as the longest show ever on Broadway.

"Bad Cinderella" opening night is March 23.