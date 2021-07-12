Backstreet Boys back in Las Vegas for a Christmas residency

Everybody, Backstreet’s back — in Vegas.

The pioneering boy band is returning to the Las Vegas Strip with "A Very Backstreet Christmas Party," a series of 12 holiday shows at the Planet Hollywood resort this November and December.

The band will be playing the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino from Nov. 11-Dec. 23. That’s the same place where they created the residency "Backstreet Boys: Larger Than Life" from 2017 to 2018. Tickets start at $89.

RELATED: Georgia nurses bring Backstreet Boys concert to patient battling leukemia

The current line-up of the band includes Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell, AJ McLean and Kevin Richardson. Tickets go on sale July 16 with earlier access for fan club members.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

The Backstreet Boys formed in 1993 and are best known for such hits as "I Want It That Way," ″As Long as You Love Me" and "Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)."

Advertisement

Other music acts have done residencies in Sin City, including Britney Spears, Bruno Mars, Mariah Carey, Calvin Harris, Janet Jackson, Jennifer Lopez, Aeromsith, Boyz II Men, Pitbull, Gwen Stefani and Shania Twain.