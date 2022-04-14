Baby safely recovered from stolen vehicle in Queens

A baby was safely recovered from a vehicle stolen along Hollis Ave. in Queens Thursday, said police.

The child's babysitter went into a grocery store at about 8:48 a.m. and left the four-month-old child in the backseat of the idling vehicle, according to cops.

A man described by police as Black and wearing a gray sweatshirt and black ski mask took off in the 2011 gray Toyota Camry.

Security camera video showed him walking past the car, looking away, and then going around the back to the driver's side. He got in, reversed, and then drove away.

Police found the vehicle a short time later at 195th St. and 99th Ave.

Skyfox was over the scene where police cruisers surrounded the vehicle below train tracks.

The suspect remained at large.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.