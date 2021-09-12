Baby killed, 2 others injured in Brooklyn wrong-way crash

article

A 3-month-old baby girl died Saturday and her mother was seriously injured after a wrong-way driver caused a car accident in Clinton Hill on Saturday evening.

According to authorities, the baby and her parents were walking near the intersection of Gates Avenue and Vanderbilt Avenue when a 2017 Honda Civic, traveling against the flow of traffic on Gates Avenue crashed into a 2020 Honda Civic heading north on Vanderbilt Avenue.

The family of three was struck by the cars after they crashed.

EMS rushed the 3-month-old victim to Brooklyn Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The baby's 33-year-old mother and 36-year-old father were also taken to the hospital. The mother is currently listed in serious condition, while the father is in stable condition.

The driver of the 2020 Honda Civic was also hospitalized and is said to be in stable condition.

Police say a 28-year-old man was taken into custody in connection to the incident.

The crash is currently under investigation by the NYPD Highway Collision Investigation Squad.

