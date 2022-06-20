Car stolen with baby inside in East Harlem

The NYPD is searching for two suspects who carjacked a man at a red light with a baby inside the vehicle in East Harlem.

The shocking incident occurred at about 6 a.m. at 117th Street and 1st Avenue.

The suspects were armed when they threatened to shoot the driver of the vehicle if he didn't get out, said police. He complied, and they took off with the man's one-year-old son in the vehicle.

Police are searching for a gold-colored Honda Accord with license plate number KNB1341.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

If you have any information on the carjacking or the baby, contact police immediately.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.