Baby dies from burns after furnace leak in Brooklyn home: NYPD

An 11-month-old baby has died after suffering burns from a home heating furnace in Brooklyn, the NYPD said.

According to police, the boy was found unconscious and unresponsive Friday morning inside a home near Avenue I and E. 14th Street in Midwood.

When police arrived, they found the boy inside a bedroom suffering burns from a heating furnace, which was leaking steam inside the location, police said.

The child was transported to Maimonides Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

There are no arrests at the time.

The identity of the victim is pending proper family notification.

The investigation is ongoing.