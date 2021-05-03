Baby critically injured in hit-and-run crash
NEW YORK - Police on Long Island are on the hunt for a hit-and-run driver who critically injured an 8-month-old baby.
The Suffolk County Police say it happened in Wyandanch Sunday night at 9 p.m.
A 2006 Nissan Murano was heading eastbound on Davidson Street, near Pine Street, when it hit a westbound 2010 Lexus and overturned. The driver of the Murano ran away.
A passenger in the Murano, 8-month-old Saige Berry of Wyandanch, was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip in critical condition.
Berry’s mother, Dywanna Finney, 24, of Wyandanch, a passenger in the Murano, was transported to the same hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the Lexus, a Wyandanch woman, sustained minor injuries.