Baby critically injured in hit-and-run crash

Police on Long Island are on the hunt for a hit-and-run driver who critically injured an 8-month-old baby.

The Suffolk County Police say it happened in Wyandanch Sunday night at 9 p.m.

A 2006 Nissan Murano was heading eastbound on Davidson Street, near Pine Street, when it hit a westbound 2010 Lexus and overturned. The driver of the Murano ran away.

A passenger in the Murano, 8-month-old Saige Berry of Wyandanch, was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip in critical condition.

Berry’s mother, Dywanna Finney, 24, of Wyandanch, a passenger in the Murano, was transported to the same hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Lexus, a Wyandanch woman, sustained minor injuries.

