Baby born on American Airlines flight

A woman who gave birth at an airport in North Carolina has given the baby a name tied to where she was born.

Nereida Araujo went into labor Wednesday on a flight from Tampa, Florida, to Charlotte, North Carolina. American Airlines spokeswoman Crystal Byrd says the flight crew radioed medics who helped deliver the baby on the plane once it landed.

Araujo says she named her newborn daughter Lizyana Sky Taylor. She says the middle name Sky was chosen because the girl was born at the airport.

American Airlines released a brief but very vague statement.

“Upon landing in Charlotte, American Airlines Flight 868 from Tampa, requested medical personnel due to a passenger who needed assistance.”

Eric Linne was in the airport at the time and posted a photo on social media. "I've been flying since 1972 and have never seen this. Passenger wheeled out after having her baby on board! The crowd at the terminal burst into spontaneous applause."

Araujo, her husband and two other children had been traveling to Pennsylvania for Thanksgiving.

