Awards season begins Sunday with virtual, bi-coastal Golden Globes

The 78th annual Golden Globes on Sunday won’t be the first award show reimagined amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but it will be the next.

The 2021 awards season kicks off Feb. 28 when Tina Fey and Amy Poehler host the annual celebration of excellence in TV and film at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

As a result of the pandemic, the Golden Globes was moved from its traditional early January slot to Sunday’s airing. Feb. 28 was actually the date intended for the Academy Awards, which will now take place on April 25.

Also due to the pandemic, this year’s virtual format won’t have its hosts in the same room. In fact, they won’t even be in the same city, state or timezone.

In this handout photo provided by NBCUniversal, Hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler speak onstage during the 71st Annual Golden Globe Award at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 12, 2014, in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal Expand

Instead, Fey will be live in New York’s Rainbow Room while Poehler broadcasts from the Beverly Hilton — the traditional home of the award show. Fey and Poehler have also previously hosted the Golden Globes from 2013 - 2015.

Advertisement

Awards will be handed out in 25 categories, with 14 honoring films and 11 for television. The Hollywood Foreign Press, comprised of 87 entertainment journalists and photographers, select the nominees and winners.

RELATED: Netflix films and series dominate Golden Globe 2021 nominations

The coveted best motion picture drama nominees include "The Father," "Mank," "Nomadland," "The Trial of the Chicago 7" and"Promising Young Woman."

"The Crown" is among the nominees for best television series drama, alongside "Lovecraft Country," "The Mandalorian," "Ozark" and "Ratched."

The late Chadwick Boseman is posthumously nominated for best actor in a drama film for his role in Netflix’s "Ma’ Rainey’s Black Bottom," sharing the category with Riz Ahmed, Anthony Hopkins, Gary Oldman and Tahar Rahim.

And the list of best director nominees includes Regina King, David Dincher, Chloé Zhao, Aaron Sorkin and Emerald Fennell.

To see a full list of award categories and nominees, click here.

Per tradition. the presenters are winners and nominees from previous Golden Globe shows. This year’s list of presenters includes:

Awkwafina

Annie Mumolo

Cynthia Erivo

Renee Zellweger

Kristen Wiig

Joaquin Phoenix

Sterling K. Brown

Susan Kelechi Watson

Michael Douglas

Catherine Zeta-Jones

Kevin Bacon

Kyra Sedgwick

Kate Hudson

Margot Robbie

Tiffany Haddish

Kenan Thompson

Anthony Anderson

Bryce Dallas Howard

Christopher Meloni

Rosie Perez

Christian Slater

Angela Bassett

Laura Dern

Salma Hayek

Jamie Lee Curtis

This story was reported from Atlanta.