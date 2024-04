A search is underway for a missing non-verbal 18-year-old with autism.

Police said Chad May was last seen riding a white mountain bike in front of his home in Laurelton, Queens around 5 p.m. on Monday.

He's 5'5" tall and approximately 130 pounds, with brown eyes, a slim build, and a medium complexion.

He was last seen wearing a grey and green hooded sweatshirt, a black and white t-shirt, and black sneakers.