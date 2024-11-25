NY autism facility faces abuse allegations after shocking video surfaces: Exclusive

A New York autism facility is facing renewed scrutiny following disturbing allegations of abuse against vulnerable residents, including one case involving an autistic teenager.

The facility, the Anderson Center for Autism, a renowned private institution located in Dutchess County, has long been praised for its services, but the recent claims have raised questions about the care provided behind closed doors.

Anil, a father whose son was allegedly abused at the Anderson Center, spoke about the harrowing experience.

"Every day. Every day. Every day. It kills me to think about the amount of abuse and torture he went through." — Anil

The Anderson Center has been serving individuals with autism and developmental disabilities for over 100 years. While the facility has been widely praised, behind its walls, there have been ongoing allegations of mistreatment.

The most recent allegations came to light in August 2024, when a whistleblower working at Anderson recorded a video showing what appeared to be an abusive incident involving Anil's son.

In the disturbing footage, Garnet Collins, 50, a caregiver at the facility, was seen allegedly trying to control Anil's son by squeezing his genitals.

The whistleblower, who risked his work visa to expose the abuse, sent the video to Anil’s ex-wife, who then forwarded it to Anil.

"I just let out the loudest scream, and my world shattered." — Anil

"We immediately got in the car, drove upstate, pulled him out of the residence, and contacted the New York State Troopers," Anil recalled.

Garnet Collins was arrested by the New York State Police and charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of an incompetent person, a class E felony, and one count of forcible touching, a misdemeanor. He was released without bail the same day. Although he faces up to a decade in prison, legal experts say he is likely to serve no more than six months, and may even avoid jail time altogether.

Collins had worked at the Anderson Center for three years, and the family believes he may not be the first to intimidate vulnerable residents. However, without surveillance cameras in the common areas and some of the residents being non-verbal, it's impossible to confirm how many others may have been affected.

Anil’s son had previously been injured at Anderson in 2023, when a caregiver allegedly struck him in the face with a broom handle. At first, Anderson staff claimed the injury was self-inflicted or caused by another resident, but an investigation later revealed the caregiver was responsible.

The family also noted that during his time at Anderson, Anil’s son lost a significant amount of weight, and the whistleblower claimed that caregivers, including Collins, would often send him to bed without food.

This is not the first time the Anderson Center has faced allegations of abuse. In the early 2000s, the family of Jonathan Carey, an autistic boy, secured a multi-million-dollar settlement against the facility after Carey was reportedly abused at Anderson. Carey later died in another state-run facility, and the family attorney, Ilann Maazel, voiced his concerns about the ongoing problems at Anderson.

"I'm very disappointed and distressed that this is happening at Anderson after the very sordid history with Jonathan Carey," Maazel, of the law firm Emery Celli Brinckerhoff Abady Ward & Maazel said. "They should."

Just two months before the video of Anil’s son surfaced, New York Governor Kathy Hochul visited the Anderson Center, praising its commitment to individuals with autism and disabilities. The governor’s office also awarded the facility a $3 million grant for a new training center. However, when asked about the latest abuse allegations, the governor's office did not respond to repeated requests for comment.

Now that Anil's son has been removed from the facility, his family is focusing on systemic changes in the care of individuals with autism and developmental disabilities.

"At the very least, we need to hold Anderson Center for Autism responsible," Anil said. "The rot at that institution is at the top."

The family is calling for upgraded charges against Collins and an investigation into his supervisors, as well as changes in leadership at the facility. They also demand more oversight and accountability to prevent similar incidents from happening again.

In response to the allegations, the Anderson Center issued a statement:

"Over the last century, we’ve developed a global reputation as a leader in caring for individuals with autism and developmental disabilities. The allegations of reprehensible conduct are entirely contrary to our values, and we are fully cooperating with the authorities in their thorough investigation, which is still ongoing."

New York State Troopers told FOX 5 that Anil’s son’s case is only the latest case they’ve been called to at Anderson. However, without video proof or a reliable narrative from the patient or person who has been injured or wronged, they often cannot proceed with charges.