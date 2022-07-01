4 bodies found after possible triple murder-suicide at Vadnais Lake

Authorities recovered the bodies of a woman and three children from Vadnais Lake after multiple agencies began searching the water Friday night following a potential triple homicide.

Multiple agencies searched the water Friday and Saturday for a woman and her three missing young children, including two boys and one girl. Police didn't release the exact ages of the children but said they were all under the age of 6.

Authorities say the father of the missing children was also found dead in Maplewood Friday morning. Police believe the incident between the death and the lake are related, according to Martin. The Maplewood Police Department is investigating the case.

The bodies were recovered from the water on the east shore of the lake. One child was pulled from the water Friday at approximately 7:30 p.m., a second child was recovered just after midnight Saturday and the third child was recovered around11:00 a.m. The mother was also recovered Saturday at approximately 10:40 a.m., Undersheriff Mike Martin with the Ramsey County Sheriff's said during a press conference Saturday.

"Our goal was to find the children and the mother and return them to their families. We're glad we were able to do that," Martin added.

Police say they are investigating this incident as a homicide. The medical examiner's office will release the victims' names and cause of death.

"There’s nothing more tragic than the loss of young children," said Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher at a press conference Friday evening.

Multiple agencies including the EMS dive team, Northstar Search and Rescue, Ramsey County Dive Team and others participated in the search.