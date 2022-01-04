Possible robbery suspect ditches car after leading authorities on chase across LA County

The search is on for a police chase suspect who ditched their car in Lancaster Tuesday night.

SkyFOX is over Lancaster after the suspect, possibly wanted for robbery, led the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department on a chase across Los Angeles County.

Officials did not specify which robbery, but one of the suspects was placed in custody.

Below is a photo captured by SkyFOX showing one of the suspects ditching the car:

