Australian firefighters thank American crews in Times Square ad

Firefighters in Australia thanked American firefighters with a digital ad that played in Times Square. (NSW RFS via Storyful)

NEW YORK - In a grateful gesture to American firefighters, the New South Wales Rural Fire Service took out a massive advertisement in Times Square in New York to thank those who traveled to Australia to battle the 2019–2020 bushfires.

Silvercast Media donated the ad space on the 4K-resolution billboard it owns in Time Square.

More than 100 firefighters from the United States traveled to several places in Australia to help fight the devastating bushfires.

Three American firefighters were killed when their airplane crashed in the Snowy Mountains region on Jan. 23.