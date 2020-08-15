Australian casino fined $64,000 after 12-year-old caught on camera gambling

The Star Casino in Sydney, Australia was hit with a fine of $64,500 ($90,000 Australian dollars) after a series of incidents involving minors, one of which involved a 12-year-old girl gambling on the premises.

Footage released by Liquor and Gaming New South Wales on August 15 shows the girl being snuck into the casino by her mother through an exit door to evade security.

Once inside, the pair met up with the girl’s father and the child proceeded to place 21 bets on several poker machines over a period of 17 minutes, according to Liquor and Gaming NSW.

The casino was also fined for two other incidents involving minors on the premises, with teenagers being served alcohol in both instances.