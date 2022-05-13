Aurora dog bark law: City limits how long a dog can bark

A city in the Chicago suburbs is regulating how long a dog can bark.

Aurora has approved a new "excessive noise" law. If a dog barks for more than 15 minutes at a time between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. the owner could get a $100 ticket.

Neighbors would need to make recordings or find multiple witnesses to report a violation.

The city is also limiting how many cats or dogs a household can have as pets at one time.

More: Cat accused of trespassing wins $125,000 settlement

The new law limits a family to have 4 pets and only 2 of one type without approval from the city's animal control agency. Ferret, rabbits, guinea pigs, and hamsters fall under the same rules.

Advertisement

Pets already in a household would be grandfathered under the law.