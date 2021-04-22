Attacker threw acid on woman's face in Nassau County

Nassau County police detectives are investigating what appears to be an acid attack on a young woman last month.

Nafiah Ikram, 21, had just parked a car outside her family's home on Arlington Avenue in Elmont at about 8:30 p.m. on March 17 and was walking up the driveway when someone threw a corrosive substance at her, Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said at a press briefing in Mineola on Thursday. Ikram suffered burns on her face, neck, and hands, he said, and now has limited vision in one eye.

Ryder described the attacker as a man, about 6-feet-2 with a skinny build and wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and gloves. Police released images from security cameras showing a car driving away from the scene. Ryder described the car as a red Nissan Altima with New York plates and fog lights, likely from model years 2013 to 2015.

"We will — we will catch him," Ryder said. "We will find out who he is and then we will bring them to the district attorney's office."

The New York chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations is calling for the police to investigate the attack as a hate crime. Ikram, a student at Hofstra University, is a Muslim of Asian descent, according to CAIR-NY.

"CAIR-NY is disturbed and shocked at the brutality of this crime, and law enforcement must do everything to apprehend the suspects. Our community deserves safety," CAIR-NY Legal Director Ahmed Mohamed said in a statement. "Amidst the rising hate crimes engulfing the state, it is important that this acid attack by an unknown individual be investigated as a possible hate crime."

Ryder said his detectives have not yet uncovered evidence of a hate crime.

"We have no evidence at this time to say it was a hate crime. We have no evidence at this time to say it was not a hate crime," the commissioner said. "We treat our victims the same. We will put all the resources behind the make sure that we go out and we catch this individual."

In a statement, Nassau County Executive Laura Curran called the attack "horrific" and asked the public to contact police detectives with any relevant tips.

"What happened to Nafiah is unacceptable, and we are committed to getting to the bottom of it," Curran said.

A Hofstra spokesperson, Neena Samuel, issued a brief statement on behalf of the university.

"We're shocked by this horrific attack, and our thoughts are with Nafiah, her family, and friends as she focuses on her recovery," Samuel said in the statement. "We are committed to supporting her through that process and will cooperate and facilitate that in whatever ways are helpful."

Nassau County Crime Stoppers is offering up to $20,000 reward for anyone who knows the identity of the attacker or has information that could lead to his arrest. You can contact the police at either 800-233-8477 or NassauCounty.CrimeStoppersWeb.com.

This story will be updated. Check back for the latest information.