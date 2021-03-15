Attack on Asian man in East Harlem investigated as hate crime

An attack on an Asian man in East Harlem is being investigated as a hate crime.

It happened on Feb. 15, 2021, in front of Fred Samuel Park on Malcolm X Blvd.

A 27-year-old man was walking to his vehicle just after 10 p.m. when a man pushed him. When the victim asked why he was pushed the attacker made anti-Asian comments and then punched the victim in the face.

The attacker then took off on West 139 St.

The NYPD released a video Sunday night showing the man wanted in connection with the incident. Anyone with information was asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS. Police say all calls are confidential.

The NYPD has been confronting a surge in anti-Asian hate crimes across the city. It has created an anti-Asian Hate Crime Task Force.

The city has unveiled a Stop Asian Hate web page to encourage those who witness anti-Asian bias attacks to report it. The website even offers suggested tweets and posts to copy and paste onto social media to raise awareness and to send a warning that those who commit hate crimes will face consequences.