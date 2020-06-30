AT&T waives internet overage charges through September 30 as COVID-19 cases surge in US

AT&T announced on Tuesday it will be waiving data overage fees through Sept. 30 as COVID-19 cases in the U.S. surge, with several states rolling back their reopening plans.

The waiver applies to home internet data users. Both new and existing AT&T customers are included, according to the company.

“Customers can continue to video conference, binge shows and movies, play video games, etc., and won’t see overage charges on their home internet bill,” according to an AT&T news release.

The waived fees may come as welcome news for many people who have been quarantined at home for months amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the onset of the COVID-19 outbreak, many companies anticipated the needs of customers and offered to have late fees and delivery fees waived. UberEats waived delivery fees for independent restaurants to encourage ordering in, and companies such as Comcast have provided free internet for low-income families who require access.

RELATED: CoronavirusNOW.com, FOX launches national hub for COVID-19 news and updates

Advertisement

This week marks six months since the World Health Organization was first notified of the COVID-19 pandemic, and officials with the organization have given a stark warning that COVID-19 is “not even close to being over.”

WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Monday during a media briefing that people should reflect on the progress made and lessons learned in the crisis. But Ghebreyesus also warned that “the worst is yet to come” and urged countries to “recommit ourselves to doing everything we can to save lives.”

With news of the surge in new COVID-19 cases, many states have opted to roll back their reopening plans in hopes to save the progress that’s been made to fight against the spread of the virus.

Arizona's governor shut down bars, movie theaters, gyms and water parks Monday and leaders in several states ordered residents to wear masks in public in a dramatic course reversal amid an alarming resurgence of COVID-19 cases nationwide.

RELATED: 'The worst is yet to come': Coronavirus pandemic 'not even close to being over,' WHO official warns

Arizona health officials reported 3,858 more confirmed cases Sunday, the most reported in a single day in the state so far and the seventh time in the past 10 days that daily COVID-19 cases surpassed the 3,000 mark. Since the pandemic began, 74,500 cases and 1,588 deaths stemming from the virus have been reported in Arizona.

The state is not alone in its reversal. Texas, Florida and California are also backtracking, closing beaches and bars in some cases amid a resurgence of the virus.

The Associated Press and FOX 11 contributed to this report.