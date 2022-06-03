AT&T starts text-to-donate campaign to support Uvalde, Texas community

AT&T has launched a text-to-donate campaign to help support families and the Uvalde, Texas community after the mass shooting that killed 19 children and two teachers last week.

AT&T has teamed up with the Community Health Development, Inc., to launch the campaign to provide financial support for mental health and grief support services.

AT&T and the AT&T Foundation also are contributing $50,000 to the OneStar Foundation to support the Robb School Memorial Fund, which will help the families and community impacted by the tragedy at Robb Elementary School, says the company.

Those looking to donate can text Uvalde to 20222 to make a $10 donation that will go directly to Community Health Development, Inc, a South Texas-based community health center that annually delivers care to almost 11,000 individuals. AT&T says it will pay for all administrative costs.

Anyone can donate regardless of their wireless provider and the charge will be automatically added to the donor's wireless bill or deducted from their prepaid balance. Anyone who wants to donate more than $10 can text as many times as they wish until they reach the desired amount, says AT&T.

Donors must be age 18+ and all donations must be authorized by the account holder.