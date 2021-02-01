Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 6:00 AM EST, Bronx County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northeast Suffolk County, Northern Nassau County, Northern Queens County, Northern Westchester County, Northwest Suffolk County, Orange County, Putnam County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Rockland County, Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southern Westchester County, Southwest Suffolk County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Passaic County, Western Union County
7
Coastal Flood Warning
from MON 8:00 PM EST until TUE 5:00 AM EST, Bronx County, Northeast Suffolk County, Northern Nassau County, Northern Queens County, Northwest Suffolk County, Southeast Suffolk County
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 4:00 PM EST, Eastern Dutchess County, Eastern Ulster County, Western Dutchess County, Eastern Monmouth County, Hunterdon County, Mercer County, Middlesex County, Morris County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Sussex County, Warren County, Western Monmouth County
Coastal Flood Warning
from MON 8:00 PM EST until TUE 1:00 AM EST, Kings County (Brooklyn), Richmond County (Staten Is.)
Coastal Flood Warning
from MON 8:00 PM EST until TUE 3:00 AM EST, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southwest Suffolk County
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 7:00 PM EST, Sullivan County, Western Ulster County
Coastal Flood Warning
until TUE 5:00 PM EST, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County, Middlesex County, Ocean County, Western Monmouth County

Atlanta rapper Silentó charged with murdering cousin

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Richard Lamar "Ricky" Hawk (DeKalb County Sheriff's Office)

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The Atlanta rapper who goes by the stage name Silentó has been arrested for the murder of his cousin.

Ricky Hawk, 23, of Stone Mountain, was arrested for the murder of 34-year-old Frederick Rooks. The DeKalb County Police Department said the shooting happened on Jan. 21 around 3:30 a.m. at a home off of Deep Shoals Circle.

Police said officers found Rook suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators did not have a suspect at the time but later identified Hawk as a suspect.

A motive has not yet determined a motive.

Hawk was booked into the DeKalb County jail on Monday charged with murder.

Silentó’s most popular song is "Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)" which was released in 2015.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.