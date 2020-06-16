Atlanta Fire Department releases new photos of 2nd suspect in Wendy's arson

article

Atlanta officials have released photos of another suspect who is believed to have set fire to a southwest Atlanta Wendy's that was the site of the deadly shooting of 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks.

On Tuesday afternoon, officials shared new images of one of the two suspects at a press conference at a fire station on Manford Road. Both suspects believed to be connected to the crime are white women.

Earlier photos of a suspect showed an individual wearing black clothing and a face covering. The new surveillance photos show another suspect, a woman without a mask who is wearing a black with a purple shirt on her waist and a necklace. She is carrying a blue bag and a water bottle.

The State Arson controle board has are offered an additional $10,000 reward in the case. Authorities had previously announced a $10,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest of anyone connected to the fire, which gutted the restaurant late Saturday night and early Sunday morning during a demonstration over the killing of Brooks by a white police officer.

Atlanta Fire Department officials say that the fire at the fast-food restaurant started in multiple locations using multiple incendiary methods and devices. Officials estimated that there were at least 10 attempts to set the building on fire.

Fire Chief Randall Slaughter described the situation as "dangerous," saying that people were throwing bricks and other materials as crews worked to try and put out the flames.

About 60 firefighters positioned at the time of the fire, but all units were blocked by demonstrators and had to wait for law enforcement escorts, the chief said. It's unclear how many demonstrators were in the area but officials estimated there were "hundreds" of people in the area.

The officers were called late Friday by a Wendy's employee over complaints of a car blocking the restaurant’s drive-thru lane. Devin Brosnan arrived first and found Brooks alone in the car, apparently asleep. Brooks agreed to move the car, showed his license, and Garrett Rolfe arrived minutes later to conduct a sobriety check.

Brooks' death at the hands of police set off even more protests at a time when America was already raw following George Floyd's death. In a matter of hours, protestors blocked the interstate in Atlanta.

After the protests, Police Chief Erika Shields, who joined the department as a beat officer in 1995, resigned.

Police said Sunday the department terminated Rolfe, who fired the fatal shots, and Brosnan was placed on administrative duty. Rolfe had worked for the department since October 2013, and Brosnan since September 2018.

Anyone information about either suspects' identity or whereabouts can call anonymously to Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.