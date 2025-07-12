Queens parking wars continues; woman slashed in face over spot in Astoria

The Brief The NYPD says a parking dispute in Astoria ended with a woman being slashed in the forehead. The incident happened just before 1 a.m. Monday on Steinway Street. The suspect fled in a gray BMW; police released surveillance images.



A late-night fight over a parking space in Queens escalated into violence Monday when a woman was slashed in the head, according to police.

What we know:

Police say the incident happened just before 1 a.m. on Steinway Street in Astoria, after a heated dispute over a parking spot.

Apparently the suspect, during the argument, pulled out a knife and slashed a 23-year-old woman on her forehead before fleeing in a gray BMW sedan.

The victim was rushed to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Police have released a surveillance image of the suspect and are asking for the public’s help in identifying the individual.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, or on X @NYPDTips.

Local perspective:

The shocking confrontation adds to growing concerns about rising tensions and violent flare-ups in densely populated parts of Queens.

Featured article

In Flushing, an ongoing clash over a parking spot in New York City exploded into violence.

Residents in the area say the people involved have allegedly been guarding public parking spaces with cones, trash cans and garbage bins for years, despite having no permits or driveways for the spots they claim.

A former resident on Reddit said the household shown in the video regularly placed trash cans in front of the building to hold a public parking spot while they were away, sometimes leaving them there for hours.

Police say Andreea Dumitru, 45, and Sabrina Starman, 21, believed to be mother and daughter, attacked a 21-year-old woman over a parking spot outside their home on Putnam Avenue in Ridgewood, Queens.

According to police, the two punched the woman multiple times in the face and body, causing substantial pain.

Both Dumitru and Starman were arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

Video obtained by FOX 5 NY shows the moments before the brawl, where the 21-year-old victim is seen moving trash cans onto the sidewalk to park her car.