Astoria residents call for Code nightclub to close amid noise complaints, police summons, vandalism

The Brief Complaints are mounting over a popular Astoria nightclub that neighbors say is keeping them up at night and fueling fights, vandalism and other quality-of-life issues. Residents say the situation worsens around 4 a.m., when the club closes and crowds spill onto the street. In response, police issued 170 parking summonses on the same block during that period and dozens of summonses to the club’s owners for quality-of-life conditions.



Complaints are mounting over a popular Astoria nightclub that neighbors say is keeping them up at night and fueling fights, vandalism and other quality-of-life issues.

What we know:

Code nightclub, which bills itself on social media as "Queens’ No. 1 nightclub," draws large crowds to Steinway Street on weekends.

But residents who live nearby say the late-night hotspot has become a persistent problem since opening after the pandemic.

"They keep us up all the time," said Sam Muster, who lives near the club. "We’re woken up pretty much every weekend night, Thursday through Sunday."

Muster and her neighbors say the situation worsens around 4 a.m., when the club closes and crowds spill onto the street.

"It’s worse around 4 in the morning when the club is closing and people are going home," one neighbor said.

Residents describe streets clogged with cars, blaring horns, shouting and fights.

"Whole streets blocked up, sirens — it’s a lot of shouting and honking and fights," another neighbor said.

They also report broken bottles, vomit and property damage in the area. One resident said a group of women entered her building’s common stairwell around 4 a.m. in recent weeks.

Muster said two of her cars were damaged in separate incidents she believes were connected to clubgoers leaving the venue.

Car damage

What they're saying:

"I’ve had two cars that have been hit by drunk drivers who have then driven away," she said. "I’ve come outside to go to work the next day — they completely destroyed one car. Another car had a hole in the back fender."

She provided photos showing significant damage to the vehicles, which she said occurred overnight on weekends.

Witnesses told her at least one of the incidents involved someone leaving the nightclub, she said.

Police data show enforcement activity at the location over the past year.

Criminal court summonses

Local perspective:

According to the New York Police Department, officers issued eight criminal court summonses and four OATH summonses at the club within the last year.

On New Year’s Day, a business inspection resulted in two criminal court summonses related to a 911 call for underage drinking.

In addition, police issued 170 parking summonses on the same block during that period and dozens of summonses to the club’s owners for quality-of-life conditions, according to the NYPD.

Neighbors say they have had little to no communication with the club’s management and are calling for stronger action.

"God, I just want them gone," Muster said. "They can’t even be nice anymore. They’re too far past that."

Messages seeking comment from Code nightclub’s management were not returned.