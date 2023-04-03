2 shot, killed in Astoria; 3 suspects wanted

The NYPD is searching for three suspects wanted in connection to the fatal shooting of two men in Queens.

Police responded Friday around 10:30 p.m. in front of 24-15 Steinway St. in Astoria.

According to police, the suspects approached the victims – a 22-year-old man and a 21-year-old man.

Three suspects wanted in connection to the fatal shooting. (NYPD)

Two of the suspects fired at the victims, striking both numerous times, police said. They were transported to hospitals, where both were pronounced dead.

The suspects then fled the scene in a vehicle last seen traveling eastbound on the Grand Central Parkway, police said.

Surveillance images of the vehicle. (NYPD)

The vehicle is described as a Red Jeep Grand Cherokee with a red and black hood.

Surveillance images of the vehicle. (NYPD)

The victims have been identified as Xavier Roberts, 22, and Jaheim Hamilton, 21 – both from the Bronx.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).