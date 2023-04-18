Man shot in head outside Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie’s Bronx office

The NYPD is looking for the suspects connected to a drive-by shooting that critically injured a 20-year-old man outside Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie's office in the Bronx.

What happened?

According to police, multiple shots were fired from a white BMW just after 3 p.m. Monday on East Gun Hill Road in the Pelham Gardens section.

Officers found the victim on the ground unconscious with a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to Jacobi Hospital in critical condition.

Police in Mount Vernon believe they recovered the vehicle involved in the shooting. It was unoccupied.

Who is Carl Heastie?

Heastie has been one of the leading proponents of criminal justice reforms in the state that critics have slammed as too lenient.

Back in October, Paul DiGiacomo, the president of the Detective's Endowment Association, appeared on Good Day New York and said there was another shooting outside Heastie's office earlier in 2022.

Paul DiGiacomo on GDNY

DiGiacomo: That office was not cooperative with the detectives investigating that crime.

Rosanna: So wait, Carl Heastie's office would not cooperate with a shooting outside his office?

DiGiacomo: That's correct.

Rosanna: Why?

DiGiacomo: You'll have to ask him that question.

This year through Sunday, according to NYPD statistics, in the 49th precinct – where Heastie's office is located – there have been 550 major crimes compared to 514 in the same period last year, a 7% increase. Citywide major crimes have ticked up a little more than .5%