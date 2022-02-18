Assamad Nash indicted for Christina Yuna Lee's murder

A Manhattan grand jury has indicted Assamad Nash for murder in the brutal killing of Christina Yuna Lee inside her apartment on the Lower East Side, authorities announced on Friday.

Authorities have accused Nash, 25, of following Lee into her building on Chrystie Street and then up to her sixth-floor apartment early on Sunday morning. Police said that when Lee opened her door, Nash forced his way inside and attacked her.

Earlier this week, an assistant district attorney said in court that Nash stabbed Lee more than 40 times and left her body naked from the waist up inside the bathroom.

The NYPD found Assamad Nash under a bed in the apartment. He had a stab wound to his torso and cuts on his hands and shoulders, according to prosecutors.

A judge ordered him held without bail.

Nash was not in court on Friday for what was an administrative procedure to schedule his next court date. Nash is set to be arraigned on the murder indictment in state Supreme Court on March 14, according to the Manhattan District Attorney's Office.

For now, Nash is being held at the prison ward at Bellevue Hospital Center.

Nash, who is homeless, has a criminal record and was on supervised release for several open cases, prosecutors have said.

