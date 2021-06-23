Woman kicked in back as attacker made anti-Asian comments: Cops

Police want to find the man who kicked a woman in the back and in the leg while making anti-Asian comments in Chelsea.

The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the unprovoked assault on June 12 at about 11:55 a.m.

The 23-year-old woman was walking in front of 122 West 26th Street when the man attacked her. Another man tried to help the woman when the assailant took out a knife and threatened the man.

The victim suffered pain in her back and right leg but refused medical attention, said police.

The suspect fled eastbound on West 26th Street.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential, said police.

The attack is the latest in a string of unprovoked assaults against Asians in the city. A 23-year-old victim was exiting the northbound 1 train in Morningside Heights at about 6:45 a.m. on May 12 when a man swung his walking cane at her multiple times striking her on the head and hip, said police.

In April, a 50-year-old woman was sitting aboard a southbound D train in Brooklyn around 4:15 p.m. when a suspect approached her and said, "Get off my train, you don't belong here," before slapping the woman in the back of her head with an open hand.