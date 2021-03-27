Asian peace rally held in City Hall Park

The coronavirus alone has done enough to devastate New York City's nearly 2 million Asian-Americans, but the recent uptick in anti-Asian violence has also taken a major toll on their mental health.

In response, local organizations like the Korean American Family Service Center joined a rally at City Hall Park on Saturday to discuss outreach and support throughout this difficult time.

"We're all human beings and that message, the love and respect for others, I think is crucial," said Julie Rhee, the center's Communication Outreach Coordinator.

Attendees at Saturday's rally called on the city and state to provide more financial assistance to outreach and support programs that they say are underfunded, even though they offer crucial educational services to the public and break language barriers.

"We’re asking Governor Cuomo for the passage of a $19.5M state aid package to the Asian American community to be distributed to Asian American community organizations on the front line," said Anita Gundanna, Co-Executive Director of the Coalition for Asian-American Children and Families. "And we’re asking the city, Mayor DeBlasio, to invest in our community organizations."

As fear continues to rock the Asian-American community, some are taking comfort in knowing that there is strength in numbers.

A new hotline launched by Attorney General Leticia James gives New Yorkers a place to directly report any kind of hate or bias incidents at 1-800-771-7755.

The number also helps provide resources to victims and could even lead to civil investigations.