Asian man attacked, repeatedly punched as he entered subway station

A man entering a subway station on the Lower East Side was attacked and knocked unconscious in what appears to be another hate crime targeting Asian people in New York City.

The 56-year-old victim was entering the F train station at East Broadway and Rutgers Street on Tuesday at about 8:50 p.m. when he was punched in the face and repeatedly as he lay on the ground, said police.

The victim told police he didn't know why he was attacked. He suffered a broken nose and swelling to the head.

The suspect fled into the subway station.

The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the assault.

Anti- Asian American hate crimes have been on the rise across the city since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.