Ashley Judd shares photos of '55-hour' rescue in Africa

Ashley Judd is opening up about her recent accident.

Last week, the 52-year-old actress revealed during an Instagram Live session that she was hospitalized after suffering "massive catastrophic injuries" after tripping over a fallen tree in the Congo region of Africa.

Now, she's shared photos from her rescue on Instagram, which were taken after she severely injured her leg. In her post, Judd included photos of herself being carried in a hammock through the forest before jetting off on the back of a bike to be treated.

Also included in the post was a photo of the actress lying on the floor with a brace on her injured leg, as well as a few snaps of her Congolese friends.

ASHLEY JUDD IN ICU AFTER SHATTERING HER LEG IN AFRICA

"Friends. Without my Congolese brothers and sisters, my internal bleeding would have likely killed me, and I would have lost my leg," she began in the lengthy caption. "I wake up weeping in gratitude, deeply moved by each person who contributed something life giving and spirit salving during my grueling 55 hour odyssey."

Ashley Judd said she 'likely' would have died from internal bleeding after an accident if it weren't for the help she received. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival)

The star explained that she had broken her leg in four places and suffered nerve damage. She also recounted her friend Dieumerci sitting with her on the forest floor for five hours keeping her "grossly misshapen left leg" from moving by propping it up using his own leg.

Judd referred to Dieumerci as her "witness" who was with her during her "primal pain."

She then recalled another man, Papa Jean, arriving to reset her leg after he searched another five hours for her.

"He told me what he had to do. I bit a stick. I held onto Maud. And Papa Jean, with certainty began to manipulate and adjust my broken bones back into something like a position I could be transported in, while I screamed and writhed," recalled the "De-Lovely" actress. "How he did that so methodically while I was like an animal is beyond me. He saved me. & he had to do this twice!"

Six men then situated the injured star in a hammock and "walked for 3 hours over rough terrain" to carry her out of the area.

Next, Judd gave a shoutout to Didier, who drove the motorbike that she rode to safety, propping her up against his back and keeping her from slumping over and falling off. She also had another friend, Maradona, who held her during the ride

"He held my broken leg under the heel and I held the shattered top part together with my two hands," she shared. "Together we did this for 6 hours on an irregular, rutted and pocked dirt road that has gullies for rain run off during the rainy season."

Ashley Judd said that she suffered nerve damage and broke her leg in four places after an accident in the Congo. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The star said she'd developed a "nice friendship" with Maradona and discussed many things, the pros and cons of monogamy and polygamy among them.

Judd then offered one final shoutout: "The women! My sisters who held me. They blessed me."

Yahoo! Entertainment reports that the "Double Jeopardy" actress travels to the Congo about twice a year because her "life partner" runs a research camp there. In the U.S., she's known for backcountry camping.

According to the outlet, she's bedridden for at least the rest of the week while she recovers from having rods attached to her leg.

Judd said that she "will walk again" but doesn't have a "time frame" for recovery.

