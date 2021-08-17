Arsonist on fire-setting rampage in Manhattan captured: Cops

The NYPD said it arrested the man responsible for more than a dozen fires to garbage cans and an outdoor dining structure in Manhattan.

Alex Blodgett, 39 of Brooklyn, was charged with three counts each of arson, criminal mischief and reckless endangerment after setting fire to an outdoor dining structure in Chelsea early Monday morning.

Video from the scene showed the damage caused by the fire at Loulou Petit Bistro & Speakeasy on 8th Avenue. It was closed at the time of the fire. No one was injured.

Blodgett fled after setting the fire but was captured by cops during a brief foot chase, said the NYPD. He was carrying a lighter and lighter fluid.

Blodgett was taken to Bellevue Hospital for a psychological evaluation.

Cops said he was responsible for setting 13 garbage fires starting at 2:40 a.m. at various locations in Manhattan including at 719 9th Avenue and 289 10th Avenue before setting fire to the outdoor dining structure.