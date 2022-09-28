Arrests in $1M robbery of Brooklyn Bishop Lamor Whitehead

The NYPD says two men have been arrested for the robbery of a Brooklyn bishop while he was in the middle of a church service.

It happened around 11:50 a.m. Sunday, July 24th inside the Leaders of Tomorrow International Ministry on Remsen Ave. in Canarsie.

Bishop Lamor Whitehead was live-streaming his sermon when three masked gunmen entered the church. He got down on the floor on his hands and knees before the robbers went through and grabbed the jewelry.

The robbers got away with up to $1,000,000 in jewelry from the bishop and others inside the church.

Police said that an investigation identified the three men and they were indicted on Thursday, Sept. 27, 2022.

On Wednesday New York City Police officials announced the arrests of Juan Anderson, 23, of Brooklyn and Saquon Pollack, 24, of Brooklyn in connection with the case. They say the third man remains on the loose and police declined to identify him.

At a news conference on Wednesday morning, police said the men under arrest have numerous prior arrests. They said the jewelry has not been recovered.

The NYPD says Pastor Whitehead has been cooperating with the investigation and he may have been targeted due to his flashy jewelry.

There has been an ongoing pattern of robbers targeting people with expensive jewelry across New York City.

In an Instagram video after the incident in July, Whitehead said he felt a "demonic force" enter the church and wasn't sure if the gunmen "wanted to shoot the church up or if they were just coming for a robbery."

"When I see them come into the sanctuary with their guns, I told everybody to get out, everybody just get out," Whitehead said.

He said he was glad no one was hurt but added that one gunman pointed a gun in his 8-month-old daughter's face.

Whitehead once served five years in prison for identity theft and grand larceny. In his current life, he is known for his opulent flashiness. He also claims to be a mentee of Mayor Eric Adams.

Whitehead responded to critics who say he's too flashy.

"It's my prerogative to purchase what I want to purchase. If I work hard for it, I can purchase what I want to purchase," Whitehead said in an Instagram video.