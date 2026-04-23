Arrest made in Queens street takeover where suspects jumped on police cruiser, cars spun around ring of fire

The Brief Police confirm an arrest in the Queens street takeover that drew hundreds and sparked chaos. The event included cars doing stunts around a ring of fire and damage to a police cruiser. Several suspects are still wanted as the investigation continues.



An arrest has been made in the chaotic Queens street takeover that turned a neighborhood intersection into a dangerous spectacle, police say.

What we know:

The takeover happened around 1:48 a.m. April 18 near Eliot Avenue and 69th Street in the 104th Precinct.

Police say multiple individuals were driving recklessly, including a blue car spinning in circles, along with a silver BMW SUV and a white BMW sedan involved in the gathering.

File Photo.

At one point, two individuals jumped onto the hood of a marked NYPD vehicle, cracking the windshield before fleeing in a black Nissan.

No injuries were reported.

Police make arrest as investigation continue

Police say 22-year-old Asil Assaidi of the Bronx was arrested April 23 in connection with the incident.

He faces multiple charges, including reckless endangerment, riot, criminal mischief, unlawful assembly, reckless driving and several vehicle-related offenses.

Authorities also say another person of interest had previously been taken into custody.

Despite the arrest, police are still searching for several other individuals tied to the takeover.

Investigators have released additional images of three of the eight suspects they are trying to identify.

What's next:

The investigation remains ongoing as police work to identify and locate the remaining suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact NYPD Crime Stoppers.