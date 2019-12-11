Arrest made in stabbing death of Barnard student

article

An arrest was made Friday in connection with the stabbing death of a first-year student at Barnard College.

A 13-year-old boy confessed to stabbing Tessa Majors, 18, in Morningside Park on Wednesday, a police source told FOX 5 News. He will be tried as a juvenile in family court.

The suspect was identified through surveillance video. Police were also searching for two other 13-year-olds who were believed to be involved in the stabbing, added the source.

Flowers were left on the campus of Bernard in memory of murdered student Tessa Majors.

Stabbed in the heart

Majors had entered Morningside Park just before 7 p.m. and was confronted by the teens.

A struggle ensued at the bottom of a staircase. One of the attackers took out a knife and stabbed Majors at least three times. She was struck in the heart, according to the source.

Majors then staggered to Morningside Drive where police responding to a 9-1-1 call about a woman assaulted near West 116th Street and Morningside Drive found her suffering from four stab wounds.

Majors was taken to Mount Sinai/St. Luke’s Hospital but it was too late to save her life.

Tessa Majors, 18, was stabbed to death in Morningside Heights.

The suspects would size people up entering and exiting the park in a crime pattern, according to the source.

According to authorities, there has been a recent spike in crime in Morningside Park.

“There has been an increase, there’s been effective deployment from both the patrol and the detective side, there has been arrests on that prior pattern, as well as increased patrols in the area. I wish it had prevented this one, I truly do,” said Police Commissioner Dermot Shea.



"We will find the perpetrators of this crime and bring them to justice." — New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio

Majors' parents, who live in Charlottesville, Virginia headed to New York after learning the tragic news, her grandparents told the Daily News.

Her grandfather, Andrew Burton, called her "a lovely, lovely girl -- very, very smart and sweet."

Isabel Jauregui, a Barnard student who works on the Columbia Spectator campus newspaper, told The New York Times that students were on edge.

"My friend is throwing up in the bathroom," she said. "She's so scared."

Counselors were being made available.

"There is high confidence that these perpetrators will be arrested," said Mayor Bill de Blasio during a news conference in Brooklyn Thursday.

The Columbia Spectator reported that Majors was approached by a group of suspects who demanded her property before stabbing her.

At least two people were involved in the stabbing, the student newspaper reported. They ran south through the park after the killing.

The college is a member of the Seven Sisters, an association of seven prominent women's liberal arts colleges.

Tessa Majors, 18, of Virginia was stabbed to death inside Morningside Park.

Barnard's President sent the following letter to students and staff:

Dear Barnard Community,

With broken hearts, we share tragic news about the death of one of our students. Earlier this evening, Tessa Majors, a first year student at Barnard, was fatally injured during an armed robbery that occurred off campus in Morningside Park.

Dean Grinage and I have spoken to her parents and Tessa’s family is enroute to NYC. We are also in close touch with the New York Police Department as they conduct this on-going investigation and seek to identify the assailant in this horrible attack.

Tessa was just beginning her journey at Barnard and in life. We mourn this devastating murder of an extraordinary young woman and member of our community.

This is an unthinkable tragedy that has shaken us to our core. Please know that we are all grieving together and I am thinking of you as we process this awful news as a community.

In these difficult circumstances, it is important for us to take care of each other. The Furman Counseling Center will be open all night tonight and throughout the day tomorrow. We encourage anyone in need of support to come:

Furman Counseling Center: 100 Hewitt Hall, (212) 854-2092

In the days ahead, please know that all of our campus resources are available for you as we mourn this heartbreaking loss together. I encourage you to reach out to the following additional on-campus resources as needed:

Dean of Studies Office: 105 Milbank Hall, (212) 854-2024

After-hours psychological emergency line: (855) 622-1903

International SOS for students who are abroad: +1-215-942-8478

We will provide you with updates as they become available to us. Barnard and Columbia Public Safety are coordinating closely with the NYPD. We remind all students that public safety provides 24/7 escort services and students are free to reach out with any questions or concerns (212-854-6666).

To our entire Barnard community, I am in mourning with you and am here for you. Tonight and in the days ahead, please hold Tessa and her family in your hearts and keep each other close.

With sorrow,

Sian Leah Beilock, President



The Associated Press contributed to this report.