Arrest made in shooting of 16-year-old Queens girl

Ashley Armoogan is now home, but she’ll never forget the events of Monday, October 28.

On that day, Armoogan was walking to the bus after finishing class at the New Dawn Charter School in Jamaica, Queens when she heard gunfire and began running.

“I felt something hit me,” Armoogan said. “But it wasn’t hard, it didn’t feel like it was a bullet. That’s when I started running, and as everybody started running I heard another (gunshot). I turned to the corner and then I pulled up my jacket because it was falling and I looked at my hand and saw blood.”

Armoogan had been shot in the shoulder and was rushed to the hospital.

Police say she was an innocent victim of gang violence and that her shooting is likely related to the fatal killing of 14-year-old Aamir Griffin, who was struck by a stray bullet while at a Queens basketball court on Saturday.

Police say they have made an arrest in Armoogan’s case and have two others in custody for a separate shooting incident earlier that same day.

Armoogan was released from the hospital on Wednesday, much to the relief of her worried family.