Teen arrested in cyclist group attack on SUV in Manhattan

The NYPD said it made an arrest in connection with the attack on an SUV in Manhattan in broad daylight by a group of cyclists.

A 15-year-old boy from Queens was taken into custody at his home Wednesday, according to cops. He was charged with rioting and criminal mischief. His name was not released. Investigators are searching for several other suspects in the shocking assault.

Video of the attack shows the driver of the BMW was stopped at 5th Avenue and East 21st Street when his vehicle became a target for the group who repeatedly pounced on the hood, kicked in the windshield, threw bikes at it, and punched the side mirrors. The man and his 71-year-old mother told the NY Post that they feared for their lives.

"It’s something that I never expected to happen in New York City," said Max Torgovnick. "That’s something like you would see on the streets of a war zone. I never thought New York would get this bad."

The group first targeted a yellow cab and injured the driver when one of the teens tossed a bike at him, reported the Post.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com or via Twitter @NYPDNews.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.