Suspect, 18, to be charged with murder in Temple University officer's shooting death, DA says

An 18-year-old suspect will be charged with murder in the tragic shooting that killed a Temple University police officer in the line of duty near the school's campus Saturday night, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Police say the officer was trying to intervene in a carjacking in the area of 18th Street and Montgomery Avenue in North Philadelphia when he was shot.

The officer was rushed to Temple University Hospital where he later died. US Marshall’s and Fox 29 sources have identified the deceased officer as Chris Fitzgerald.

The suspect, identified by authorities as 18-year-old Miles Pfeffer, was arrested on the 2300 block of Quarry Road in Bucks County around 7 a.m. Sunday.

He was transported to Philadelphia Police headquarters and is awaiting several charges, including murder of a law enforcement officer, robbery and carjacking, according to the DA's office.

Authorities say the suspect tried to steal the officer's gun and a vehicle after the deadly shooting.

The 18-year-old suspect was placed under arrest using Fitzgerald's handcuffs, according to the Temple University Police Association.

Law enforcement sources tell FOX 29 that he is known to local law enforcement in Bucks. However, police say no charges have been filed against the suspect in Bucks County.

A growing memorial for the fallen officer has also been started by fellow officers and his Temple community on the 1700 block of West Montgomery Avenue.

Friends tell FOX 29's Chris O'Connell that his family are "pillars" of the Cobbs Creek community.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.