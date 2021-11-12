Arrest in sexual assault of girl on way home from school in Bronx park

The NYPD said it made an arrest in the sexual assault of a child inside Crotona Park.

Rahmel Bali, 18, of the Bronx was arrested Thursday. Cops said he approached the 13 year-old child at about 2:30 p.m. on Monday, threw the child to the ground, and forcibly removed the victim's leggings before sexually assaulting the child.

He was charged with criminal sexual act, attempted sex abuse, criminal obstruction of breathing, assault and harassment.

EMS responded to the crime scene and took the victim to a hospital for medical evaluation. They were treated and subsequently released.

