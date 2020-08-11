Army football to play season despite pandemic

The Big Ten conference is expected to announce it will cancel the Fall 2020 college football schedule due to coronavirus. But nothing is final and school presidents are meeting at 10:30 am Tuesday.

While Rutgers University will be a victim as a member of the Big Ten there is a local team that plans on taking the field come September -- the Army Black Knights.

Seven of Army's 12 games have been postponed -- after other conferences canceled their seasons.

I had a chance to talk to Army head coach Jeff Monken and he told me he has confidence they can play because the football team has not had one positive test since players arrived on campus June 1 and they started training camp last week.

Monken also says, back in March, at the start of the pandemic, Athletic Director Mike Buddie and Senior Associate AD Bob Baretta anticipated schedule problems, and put a plan in place.

“There were literally hundreds of different scenarios that, that he kind of planned out. (We) started to talk to other schools, made contingency plans and some, some agreements that if a, b and c happen, how about if we go with plan d here? And we play each other on this date and whether that was moving opponents or going on the road when we've been playing at home."

Monken says the country needs college football for the healing process and getting back to normal, and he hopes the west point cadets can provide that.

President Trump took to Twitter yesterday, writing "Play college football" -- then pinning a tweet on his timeline with a football video that includes Army highlights among other schools, and the hashtag #WeWantToPlay.