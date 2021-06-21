Army finally awards Purple Heart to 99-year-old Brooklyn veteran

article

It was a long time coming, but a 99-year-old Army veteran finally has his Purple Heart from injuries he sustained 76 years ago.

Osceola 'Ozzie' Fletch, who also retired as an NYPD sergeant, was wounded in Normandy during D-day.

The WWII vet was never recognized for his injuries until the Secretary of the Army recently approved the citation.

His family and friends were on hand as the Army awarded him with the medal. NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea was also on hand for the weekend ceremony.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app!

Advertisement

Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

