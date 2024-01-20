Army captain killed in tragic electric bike accident in North Carolina

article

An army captain was killed after he was struck by a minivan while riding an electric bike in North Carolina.

Military officials said the victim was Capt. John Nicholson, a paratrooper assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division.

According to local outlets, Nicholson was riding his bike in Fort Liberty. He died at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville on January 11.

"The incident is currently under investigation by the Fayetteville Police Department," military officials said in a statement to FOX Television Stations. "Our thoughts and condolences are with the deceased Paratrooper’s family, friends, and his unit as they mourn the loss of their loved one."

Local outlets reported that the minivan driver was Robert Troy Damron, 61, and faces a misdemeanor death by vehicle charge, a driving on a revoked license charge and a failure to reduce speed charge from the incident. He turned himself in to the authorities.



Nicholson joined the army in 2016 and arrived at Fort Liberty in 2021. He received numerous accolades including the Army Commendation Medal with one oak leaf cluster, the Army Achievement Medal with one oak leaf cluster, the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the Armed Forces Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, the Army Parachutist Badge, and the Air Assault Badge.

He is survived by his mother and father.

