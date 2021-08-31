Expand / Collapse search
Queens smoke shop worker fends off armed gunman

Jamaica
FOX 5 NY

Smoke shop armed robbery

The NYPD wants to find three suspects who attempted to steal money from inside a smoke shop on Hillside Avenue in Jamaica, Queens.

NEW YORK - A smoke shop worker in Queens managed to fend off an armed robber. Cops now want to find him and two other suspects who took off empty-handed.

Security camera video from Aug. 27 at about 10 p.m. showed a suspect dressed in black slip an item under the clear barrier on the counter. He then reached into his shorts pocket and pulled out a black handgun. He pointed the gun directly at the worker who pushed it away as the gunman continued to threaten the victim.

Two other suspects approached the gunman and they ran out of the store at 178-03 Hillside Avenue in Jamaica.

There were no injuries reported.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact police at NYPD Crime Stoppers 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential, police said.