Armed suspect critically wounded in police shooting in Brooklyn

Police say an armed man has been shot and critically wounded by police officers in Brooklyn.

It happened at the Gowanus Houses in the area of Baltic St. and Hoyt St. about 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police say the suspect was shooting at someone else when two officers came upon the scene and engaged in a gun battle with the suspect

One male was shot in an incident where an NYPD officer opened fire. The shooting victim was taken to a hospital.

Police say no officers were injured in the shooting but were two officers were taken to a hospital for an evaluation.

No other details were immediately available.