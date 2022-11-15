Armed men rob 3 people of $72K in jewelry outside NYC store

Three people were robbed Monday of an estimated $72,000 in jewelry and watches by two armed men dressed in all black outside a Manhattan jewelry store, police say.

The robbery happened around 7:55 p.m. outside 71 W. 47th St. in the Diamond District in Midtown.

The NYPD says two males and one female were robbed on the street outside Avis Jewelry.

Police say the two unidentified suspects drove away in a White Jeep Cherokee.

It’s unclear if the victims and suspects were together at any point inside the jewelry store. It’s also unknown if the victims were shoppers or employees leaving work.

Last month, a dramatic Midtown jewelry store break-in was caught on camera.

Three men used a sledgehammer to break two glass doors at Cellini Jewelers on Park Ave.

Once inside, they grabbed assorted high-end jewelry items. The estimated value of the jewels is more than $500,000.